Ex-Abra vice governor gunned down in Marikina

A former vice governor of Abra province was shot dead while two others were injured in Marikina City on Saturday morning.

Senior Supt. Lorenzo Holanday, Jr., Marikina City police chief identified the victim as Rolando Somera, 62, a resident of Vista Verde, Cainta, Rizal.

Based on a report submitted to Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula, Eastern Police District director, Somera had just come from a cockpit arena after a derby around 1:15 a.m. when an unidentified masked man with a lookout walked toward him and shot him at close range.

The Marikina Rescue Emergency 161 responded and declared Somera died on the spot.

Somera’s companions, Reynaldo de Luna, 46, and Wilfredo Apaloso,59, were also hit and rushed to an undisclosed hospital, Holanday said.

The incident was captured in a closed circuit television camera installed at Barangay (village)San Roque.

The footage showed the suspect fled immediately, this time with a cohort.

SPO2 Bueneres Cruz, case investigator, said they are still checking the CCTV footage at the barangay hall which shows the suspects who might have used a getaway car.

Sapitula said the Marikina Police has formed a special task group for the immediate arrest and identification of the suspects.

The police are still establishing the motive of the killing at press time, Sapitula said.