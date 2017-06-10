House bill proposes a P3,000 entrance fee at casinos

A lawmaker wants casinos to charge an entrance fee of P3,000 to deter those who can “ill afford” to gamble and to prevent gambling addiction.

Under the bill filed by Isabela Rep. Rodolfo Albano III, the casino entrance charge shall be collected from any person who is not an official or employee of the gambling house every time he or she enters the establishment.

This will “serve as a deterrent to those who lack the resources or can ill afford to engage in casino gambling,” said Albano, a PDP-Laban member.

He proposed that proceeds be deposited in a special fund for the establishment and maintenance of children and youth welfare centers to be administered by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Half of the proceeds collected should benefit children and youth in the city or town where the casino is located. —DJ Yap