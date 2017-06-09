Duterte insists: Martial law not meant to keep me in power

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday reiterated that he did not declare martial law to perpetuate himself in power and that he would happily resign if Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano or former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should win as vice president.

“I declared martial law because the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the police told me that it has reached its critical moment,” Duterte said in a speech before the 603rd Infantry Brigade in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

Duterte was referring to his declaration of martial law in Mindanao after the Maute Group attacked Marawi City.

The President recalled how he learned about the “open rebellion” while he was in Russia for an official visit.

Duterte said “doubting Thomases” should realize that he does not have the ambition to “perpetuate” himself in power.

He said he was “not proud” and “not happy” for being the “second president” to declare martial law.

Four other presidents before Duterte also declared martial law: Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo in May 1899, President Jose P. Laurel in September 1944, President Ferdinand Marcos in September 1972, and President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in December 2009.

Arroyo’s martial law covered only Maguindanao, after the November 2009 massacre of 58 people, 34 of them journalists. The other presidents before her declared martial law nationwide, though Aguinaldo did not actually use the term, calling his government a “dictatorship.” /atm