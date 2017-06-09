Palace cancels vin d’honneur to allow Duterte to attend to Marawi conflict

The traditional Independence Day vin d’honneur, which President Rodrigo Duterte was supposed to host, has been canceled because of the conflict in Marawi.

Undersecretary Ernesto Abella, presidential spokesperson, said Duterte would attend the flag-raising ceremony in Rizal Park on June 12, but after this, he would attend to matters concerning Mindanao.

“After the Rizal Park flag raising activity, on the same day, the President will attend to matters pertaining to Mindanao,” Abella said in a statement.

Duterte placed Mindanao under martial law after extremist groups laid siege to Marawi , starting on May 23, in an apparent attempt to take over the city and plant the Islamic State flag there. –Leila B. Salaverria /atm