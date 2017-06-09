‘Apolitical’ donation: PCSO pledges P5M aid to hospitalized Maute rebels, victims

Calling its charity organization “apolitical,” the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Friday announced that it is sending out P5 million worth of medicines and bottled water to victims and evacuees from Marawi City, and medical assistance also to hospitalized and needy members of the Maute Group.

In a press conference held at the Lancaster Hotel in Mandaluyong, Dr. Larry Cedro, assistant General Manager for PCSO’s charity services, said they will assist victims of the clashes and even members of the Maute group who needed urgent medical care and hospital treatment “provided that they are in the hospital or admitted to the hospital.”

“The PCSO is apolitical. It does not choose the people it will help especially if they pass the requirements for the assistance,” Cedro said during the press conference.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said they have already talked to the Philippine Marines who will escort the government’s main charity unit in delivering aid at the evacuation centers in Iligan and Cagayan de Oro City.

The PCSO said there are around 150,000 evacuees in the evacuation centers.

Balutan said the assistance is supported by PCSO’s various numbers games and growing revenue of PCSO’s expanded small town lottery (STL).

Balutan said that from January to April this year, PCSO earned P16 billion from their various game products. This is 32.29 percent higher compared to last year’s revenue, he said. Meanwhile, the STL earned P3.88 billion, which is 135 percent higher compared to last year’s earnings during the same period.

At press time, there are around 92 authorized agents corporations from the previous 56 operating STL. This has helped 117,954 beneficiaries under the Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP), 42 from the Medicine Donation Program and four recipients under the Medical Equipment Donation Program, Balutan said.

Around 182 ambulances were distributed to hospitals, health institutions, municipalities, provinces and city health offices in priority areas nationwide. PCSO is also planning to buy using the agency’s charity fund four-wheel drive multi-role ambulances worth P3million each for the use of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to help Filipinos in remote areas.

