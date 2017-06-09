Cainta cop shot dead on Ortigas Ave.

A homebound Rizal policeman was shot dead by a lone gunman on a motorcycle in Cainta, Rizal on Friday morning.

The Cainta police identified the victim as PO3 Christian Labay Valdeavilla, policemen assigned at the Rizal Provincial Police Office’s safety battalion company.

Valdeavilla, who was already in his 40s, was on his motorcycle at a stoplight along Ortigas Avenue Extension at Brookside in Barangay (village) San Isidro around 10:15 a.m., when the suspect who walked away from his parked motorcycle near the crime scene suddenly shot the victim twice in the neck and his head, said SPO1 Efren Ragguinan, investigator from the Cainta Police.

The stoplight had just turned green that time.

The suspect went back to his motorcycle and fled immediately, he added.

Valdeavilla, who was already in his civilian clothes, just came from his duty and was on his way home at Litex Village, Barangay San Jose Montalban, Rizal, Ragguinan said.

The victim did not manage to pull out his handgun still tucked on his waist, he added.

Valdeavilla died on the spot.

Witnesses told probers the suspect wore a black jacket, a black sling bag, a full-faced helmet and denim pants. Bystanders also failed to identify the plate number of the suspect’s motorcycle.

The police are still looking into Valdeavilla’s previous operations and engagements as possible motives behind his death.

An investigation is still ongoing.

His remains lie at the Heaven’s Gate Funeral Homes in Cogeo at press time.