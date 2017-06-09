Judges urged to refer drug users to Ecija’s 10,000-bed rehab center

The Office of the Court Administrator (OCAD) has ordered all judges, if practicable to refer all drug abusers and dependents to the Mega Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Magsaysay, Nueve Ecija.

OCAD, through Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez issued the circular upon the request of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG). DILG, in its request said that the facility has around 10,000 bed facilities and a specialist to attend to the treatment and rehabilitation of drug users and pushers.

“Considering that most government drug treatment and rehabilitation centers are already overcrowded, the Office of the Court Administrator hereby enjoins all concerned judges to refer, as far as practicable, drug users and dependents to the Mega Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija,” the Circular stated.

Earlier, the DILG said the mega drug facility was treating only a few drug users.

DILG Spokesperson Ricojudge Janvier M. Echiverri said “nobody’s volunteering to treat themselves. Nobody’s going there anymore.”

A Chinese real estate magnate donated funds for the construction of the mega drug rehabilitation facility. IDL