British PM Theresa May loses overall majority
Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives have come first in Britain’s general election but lost their overall majority in parliament, near-complete results showed on Friday.
With just 16 seats left to declare, the Conservatives have won 309 seats, meaning they cannot get an overall majority in the 650-seat House of Commons.
