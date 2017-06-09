Friday, June 9, 2017
British PM Theresa May loses overall majority

/ 01:08 PM June 09, 2017

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May listens as the declaration at her constituency is made for in the general election in Maidenhead, England, Friday, June 9, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May’s gamble in calling an early election appeared Friday to have backfired spectacularly, after an exit poll suggested her Conservative Party could lose its majority in Parliament. AP

Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives have come first in Britain’s general election but lost their overall majority in parliament, near-complete results showed on Friday.

With just 16 seats left to declare, the Conservatives have won 309 seats, meaning they cannot get an overall majority in the 650-seat House of Commons.

