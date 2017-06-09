Ambulance driver, 7 others caught for selling drugs in Bulacan

CAMP GEN. ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan — An ambulance driver and his companion have been caught in a drug bust in the town of Donya Remedios Trinidad (DRT), police said.

Privado Salonga parked the Minuyan village ambulance at Barangay (village) Pulong Sampalok and proceeded to transact with an undercover police officer, leading to his arrest at 9 p.m., on Wednesday (June 7). His companion, Ron Joseph Agustin, was also caught.

Police seized from them 2.4 grams of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride).

Their alleged supplier, Mark Anthony De Guzman, was arrested in another police operation in Barangay Pulong Sampalok earlier on Wednesday, at 1 p.m.

Senior Inspector Roldan Manulit, DRT chief of police, said the police believed the ambulance had been used frequently to transport illegal drugs from the City of San Jose del Monte.

At 10:30 p.m. in Norzagaray town, first aid specialist Divina Gracia Santiago of the municipal disaster risk reduction management office (MDRRMO) was arrested with four other people for possessing shabu during a mah-jong session in Barangay Minuyan.

The shabu sticks protruded from a cigarette case, said Supt. Angel Garcillano, Norzagaray chief of police. SFM