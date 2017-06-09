Donor fatigue feared

A bigger problem is looming on the horizon for thousands of families displaced by the continuing clashes in Marawi City — specifically, the possibility of donor fatigue especially in the neighboring Diocese of Iligan, officials said on Thursday.

Fe Salimbangon, coordinator of the diocese’s social action center, expressed concern that the help might run out because of “donor’s fatigue.”

“We still need a lot of assistance now. There are donors, but after donating it might end there. Donor’s fatigue,” she said over Church-run Radio Veritas.

The Diocese of Iligan is taking care of many families displaced by the raging clashes between troops and members of the Islamic State-inspired Maute and Abu Sayyaf groups, transforming the once vibrant city of at least 200,000 into a virtual ghost town.

“Our concern now is the nutrition of those in the evacuation centers. They have the means to cook with pots. They have uncooked rice but they don’t have viands,” she said.

To cope, some evacuees would sell their uncooked rice rations and other tools to fill in their other needs.

“Please pray for us because there will be a deeper problem if this is not solved,” Salimbangon noted, adding that some evacuees had to be transferred to the Northern Mindanao Regional Hospital in Cotabato after falling ill.

Meanwhile, a pro-Duterte group which boasts of some 1 million members said it had called on its supporters here and abroad to send in donations and mobilize support.

Digong backers

The Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte National Executive Coordinating Committee urged its members to help out and support. It said donations could be given to the group or through the social welfare department.

“We appeal that you support him. I appeal to our governors, local mayors, you may have differences with the President but this is the time to unite. There are no winners in this war. Whatever you can do to help, give,” said Interior Undersecretary Jesus Hinlo.