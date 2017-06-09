2 kinds of peace corridors being set up in Marawi City

One corridor for the living and the dead. Another for aid.

Irene M. Santiago, newly appointed head of the initiative, said there are now two kinds of peace corridors in Marawi City — one for rescued civilians and passage of corpses and the other for humanitarian aid.

Santiago, who also chairs the government’s implementing panel for Bangsamoro accords, said it was possible the peace corridors may be used by terrorists but there had been no evidence on this.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said several groups had already sent food, medicines and other aid to residents trapped in Marawi.

Humanitarian teams used the peace corridor to send aid to civilians displaced by the siege who fled to the towns of Malabang, Madamba, Bubong, Masiu, Marantao and Ditsaan-Ramain in Lanao del Sur, said a statement from the government-Moro Islamic Liberation Front peace implementing panels.

Several organizations deployed vans and trucks carrying food, medicines and other aid.

The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Regional Command Center facilitated the deployment of doctors and supplies from the International Committee on the Red Cross in Ganassi, Lanao del Sur.

The United Bangsamoro Humanitarian Assistance distributed food aid to the municipalities around Lake Lanao while the Bangsamoro Development Agency of the MILF also coordinated the movement of humanitarian aid.

President Duterte approved the creation of the peace corridor to ensure safe and secure passage for the elderly, women, men and children fleeing the crisis in Marawi and to establish a secure route for humanitarian assistance.