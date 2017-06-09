Mautes nabbed in Davao transferred to Manila

Four arrested members of the Maute clan, including patriarch Cayamora Maute, were transferred from Davao City to Metro Manila on Wednesday evening, acting Interior Secretary Catalino Cuy said on Thursday.

Cuy said the father of Maute terror group leaders Omar and Abdullah is now detained at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City.

Cayamora was arrested with his second wife Kongan Balawag, daughter Norjanah, son-in-law Benzarali Tingao and driver Aljon Ismael. Ismael was later released.

“They were transferred for security reasons. They are relatively safer here,” Cuy said.

Checkpoint arrest

Cayamora was arrested on Tuesday morning at a checkpoint in Sirawan, Toril, Davao City. Task Force Davao discovered a grenade and a .45-cal. pistol in their vehicle.

“It’s confirmed that those arrested at a checkpoint in Davao are now in Manila. They were turned over to the BJMP at around 1 a.m. (Thursday),” said Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson.

“They were transferred for their safety because we can guard them securely here. In Mindanao, we are implementing martial law and we might not have all the necessary forces to ensure their security. We can do that here in Manila,” he said.

Father’s support

Padilla said Cayamora was seen supporting activities of Maute rebels in Marawi.

“Because he is the patriarch, he supported some of the activities of the Maute group. And based on the report that we saw, he was seen in Marawi directing operations during the clashes there,” he said.

BJMP spokesperson Senior Insp. Xavier Solda said Cayamora and three relatives were brought to Camp Bagong Diwa after midnight on Thursday.

“I can confirm that they are now under our custody. They were turned over to us in the early morning hours for safekeeping,” Solda said.

Solda guaranteed Cayamora’s safety after a riot erupted at the Metro Manila District Jail in Camp Bagong Diwa on Tuesday, leaving two inmates dead.

“It is a [prison] complex and they will be detained in another area and not where the riot happened,” Solsa said.

The Maute clan members were brought to Manila on board a Philippine Air Force C-130 plane.