Robredo: Constitution has checks and balances to prevent abuse of power

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga— Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday said the Constitution clearly defined the separation of powers of the three branches of government and provided checks and balances for each to avoid abuse of power.

Robredo, a lawyer and former district representative, was asked to comment on the statement of Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez III that he would rip up any Supreme Court order for Congress to convene into a joint session and review President Rodrigo Duterte’s martial law declaration.

“Hindi ko narinig,” Robredo said. “Pero sa akin, klaro ang Constitution sa pagbibigay ng responsibility saan, ano ang limits ng powers ng bawat branch of government. At klaro ang principle of separation of powers. Klaro rin na ang bawat isang departmento may pagkakataon na tingnan, silipin ang responsibilities and exercise of power ng bawat isa para walang pang-aabuso.”

(“I didn’t hear it. But for me, the Constitution is clear in giving responsibility and limits to the powers of each branch of government. And the separation of powers is also clear. It’s also clear that each department is given the opportunity to look into the responsibilities and the exercise of power of other departments to prevent the abuse of power.”)

The Vice President said she would no longer comment on the details of the petition filed in the Supreme Court, which asked the magistrates to order Congress to convene into a joint session.

Alvarez said the Supreme Court “dictating” on what Congress ought to do would result in a “constitutional crisis,” something that the petitioners should have realized before they filed they petition with the High Court.

Dominated by allies of Duterte, both Houses of Congress issued resolutions expressing support for Duterte’s declaration of martial law over the whole of Mindanao, which was triggered by the fighting between the military and the Maute Group in Marawi City.

The Maute Group and the Abu Sayyaf, led by Isnilon Hapilon, have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. Duterte declared martial law to address the terror threat. /atm