4 cops survive ambush unhurt in Eastern Samar

TACLOBAN CITY — Four policemen escaped unscathed in the ambush staged by alleged members of the New People’s Army in the remote village of Giporlos town, Eastern Samar, early Thursday.

Policemen led by SPO4 Teodoro Tan managed to put up a fight until the suspected rebels fled in an unknown direction, the Giporlos police said.

The policemen were on their way to the capital city of Borongon to attend an anti-illegal drug summit.

When the policemen reached Sitio Salvacion, Barangay Biga at about 5:50 a.m., about 10 kilometers away from the town proper of Giporlos, they were fired upon by the suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA), said PO2 Ma. Felisa Dayao, community police officer personnel of the Eastern Samar Police Office.

A gunfight ensued and the rebels then left.

Elements of the Eastern Samar Police Public Safety Company and the Regional Police Safety Management Battalion along with elements of the 14th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army have been hunting down the rebels. SFM