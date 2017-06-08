Aguirre insists on probing alleged destabilization plot against Duterte

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said on Thursday an investigation on the possible link between destabilization plot by several members of the political opposition and the Marawi siege perpetrated by local terror group Maute should push through.

Aguirre said the information about the meeting and the photo – which turned out to be from a fake news item – did not come from him.

He showed the photo to reporters on Wednesday, June 7. The photo shows Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano, former Secretary Ronald Llamas, former Pampanga Gov. Mark Lapid, and Zamboanga del Sur Vice Govenor Ace William Ceriles in a coffee shop.

ADVERTISEMENT

It turned out that the photo was taken in 2015, not weeks before the Marawi siege, which started on May 23, 2017.

“I’m not spreading fake news,” Aguirre said. “The photo did not come from me. And the information was just given to me so I am having it investigated.”

Aguirre was criticized for allegedly implicating members of the opposition as well as clans from Mindanao for plotting against President Rodrigo Duterte.

Aasked for his response to the call of Sen. Bam Aquino for a public apology, Aguirre did not give an answer. /atm

RELATED VIDEO