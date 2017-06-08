Mayor’s son, village chief’s brod nabbed in North Cotabato drug bust

COTABATO CITY – Police have arrested a town mayor’s son, a brother of a barangay chairman and two others during an anti-drug operation in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato.

Armed with three search warrants issued by Judge Alexander Betoya of Kabacan, North Cotabato, joint elements of the police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-12) and Pigcawayan police raided the house of suspected drug peddler Julio Canja in Barangay Manuangan, Pigcawayan, North Cotabato at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Canja is the younger brother of Barangay North Manuangan chairperson Jesus Canja.

Supt. Maximo Sebastian of Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit, said the raiding team also arrested Jade Roquero, son of Pigcawayan Mayor Herminio Roquero; Florenjo Segundera; and Rommel Villanueva, all residents of Pigcawayan.

Sebastian said they caught the suspects in a shabu session inside Canja’s home.

Sebastian said the young Roquero tried, but failed to escape as the house was surrounded by government forces. A.45-pistol was taken from him.

The courts have three search warrants on Canja for violation of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, and illegal possession of firerarms.

Police also recovered shabu and paraphernalia from Canja’s house, including a hand grenade, a cal. 30 carbine rifle, magazines with ammunition. SFM/rga