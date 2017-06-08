PNP body: Resorts World security’s lapses may lead to sanctions, license cancellation

There might be probable cause to believe that the Resorts World Manila’s security provider has committed offenses after the deadly June 2 attack that left 38 persons, including the lone gunman, dead, the Philippine National Police’s Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation Agency (PNP-Sosia) said Thursday.

“The CCTV footages can speak for [itself]. Makikita natin kung ano ano ‘yung mga lapses (We can see the lapses),” Senior Superintendent Ildebrandi Usana, Sosia deputy chief, told reporters at Camp Crame.

“In this case, the N.C. Lanting, there might be probable cause that may lead to the sanction,” Usana said. Security personnel of Resorts World came from N.C. Lanting security agency.

“It may range from administrative (sanction) up to cancellation and suspension but it still depends on the result of the investigation,” he said.

Resorts World Manila’s security might need to pay substantial amount as penalty for having committed administrative offenses, Usana said.

The official said the result of Sosia’s investigation of the incident will be submitted to the higher-ups “not later than tomorrow (Friday).”

As the supervisory and regulatory body of security agencies nationwide, Sosia has the mandate to probe lapses committed by a security provider.

In an earlier news conference, Sosia director Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino said they found gross lapses at Resorts World’s security on several occasions when former government tax specialist Jesse Carlos terrorized the upscale casino-hotel complex.

Some of the violations they committed, according to Espino, were the Resorts World’s failure to increase security personnel on graveyard shift and the guards’ lack of emergency response training. IDL/rga