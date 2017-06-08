Bangsamoro Transition Commission OKs BBL final draft

The Bangsamoro Transition Commission has approved the final draft of the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL), the chair of the government’s implanting panel for Bangsamoro accords said.

“I am pleased to report that the Bangsamoro peace process is on track. The Bangsamoro Transition Commission approved the final draft of the Bangsamoro Basic Law on Tuesday, June 6. We hope the final draft can be submitted to the President before the middle of June,” Irene Santiago said in briefing in Davao City.

Santiago said the Bangsamoro Transition Commission had used the BBL as the basic document for the draft that they have crafted.

“I think this is even a better version of the BBL,” he said, adding that there were some revisions.

“We are hoping and planning that the President will mention it in the Sona (State of the Nation Address) and say that, ‘This is priority bill for me,'” she added. IDL/rga