Bohol mayor shot dead, thrown into sea; husband arrested – police

CEBU CITY — The mayor of Bien Unido town in Bohol was believed to have been thrown into the sea after she was shot dead by her captors on Wednesday, the police said.

The police were scouring the waters off Punta Engaño in Lapu-Lapu City where the body of Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Bendong-Boniel was reportedly dumped.

The police informed the media about the search operations after it confirmed that Bendong-Boniel’s husband, Bohol Provincial Board Member Niño Rey Boniel, has been arrested for questioning on Gisela’s disappearance.

“We are checking the water off Punta Engaño because we received reports that it was thrown there,” said Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal, head of the Regional Intelligence Division based in Cebu City.

Gisela and two other companions were reportedly housed by her husband, Bohol Provincial Board Member Niño Rey Boniel at the Bien Unido Dive Camp on Tuesday.

The victim’s best friend, Angela Leyson, said they were asked to stay overnight at the resort.

But early Wednesday, Leyson said she was shocked to see several men suddenly come into their room and one of them covered her mouth with duct tape.

Someone tasered her in the neck, causing her to lose consciousness.

As her vision was about to dim, she heard Gisela telling her husband, Bohol Provincial Board Member: “In-in (Niño’s nickname) ayaw si Lala (Angela) kay naa ang iyang anak sa pikas room (In-in, don’t include Lala because her child is with her.)

Leyson was with her 17-year-old son at the time.

That was the last time Leyson saw Gisela.

Leyson said one of the perpetrators pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her if she would report the matter to the police.

Leyson said they were led out of the room and were brought to Tubigon town before they were released.

But she reported the incident to the police who then arrested the abductors – Niño; Randel Lucas who served as driver; and Kevin “Etad” Boniel, Niño’s cousin.

Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal said investigation showed that Niño’s cousin, Kevin, shot dead Gisela.

Leyson said Niño and Gisela had a fight over financial matters.

The couple’s friends in Bohol said Niño got angry at his wife when he learned that she loaned a watch worth P2.5 million.

Earlier, the regional police office said Niño Rey Boniel was arrested on Wednesday night on suspicion that he kidnapped his own wife.

Cabal, head of the Regional Intelligence Division (RID), said the provincial board member was taken into custody based on the complaints of the mayor’s relatives.

Niño was brought to RID inside Camp Sergio Osmeña, headquarters of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas in Cebu City, for investigation.

Witnesses said that on Wednesday afternoon, Gisela and her two friends were at the Bien Unido Double Barrier Reef Dive Camp when Niño arrived.

“There was a heated argument between the couple,” said a witness.

Gisela’s friends went to Cebu through the port of Tubigon town on Wednesday.

Gisela left and had not been heard of since.

Since the mayor could not be contacted, her family decided to go to the police.

A friend of Gisela reached her on her mobile phone about 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The mayor was sobbing as she assured her friend that she was fine.

“I am fine. I don’t want to talk about it,” the friend quoted the mayor as saying.

Before her argument with her husband, Gisela had just come from Singapore.

Witnesses said that the couple’s relationship turned sour in December last year. “We thought it’s normal for a couple,” said a witness.

Niño was also angry when he learned that his wife loaned a P2.5-million watch.

Gisela was elected mayor in May 2016, replacing her husband who won as board member for the second district of Bohol.

She is the pilot of Philippines Air Asia. Authorities are now looking for the mayor who, according to her friends, may just be “ventilating.” (With reports from Benjie Talisic and Leo Udtohan, INQ, @inquirervisayas) SFM