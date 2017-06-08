Duterte, Robredo to attend PH Independence Day rites

President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo will lead the 119th Philippine Independence Day celebration on Monday at the Rizal Park in Manila.

National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) chairman Rene Escalante and Executive Director Ludovico Badoy said in a Palace briefing that Robredo confirmed her attendance for the wreath-laying and flag-raising activities.

The event at the Rizal Park will start at 8 am. The President will immediately proceed to Malacañang to lead the traditional Vin ‘d honneur. JPV/rga