Arrested patriarch of Maute brothers flown to Manila

DAVAO CITY –Cayamora Maute, the father of the leaders of a terror group battling government forces in Marawi City, was transported to Manila on Wednesday night.

Military sources said Cayamora together with his second wife Kongan Alfonso Balawag, daughter Norjannah Tingao and son-in-law Benzar Ali Tingao boarded the Philippine Air Force’s C130 at 10 p.m. en route to Villamor Air Base in Manila.

READ: Father of Maute brothers seized at Davao checkpoint – police | Arrest of Maute patriarch ‘significant to suppress future terror acts’—Palace

ADVERTISEMENT

The plane arrived in Villamor Air Base past midnight.

Cayamora was apprehended in a military checkpoint in Sirawan, Toril District. He was among those ordered arrested by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, administrator of martial law in Mindanao that was declared by President Rodrigo Duterte on May 23. IDL/rga