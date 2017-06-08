Bam says Aguirre has apologized, cited ‘confusion’

(Updated, 11:20 a.m.) Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II has apologized to Senator Bam Aquino for linking the latter with the Maute group, saying he only got “confused” by the reports he had been getting.

Aquino said Aguirre apologized to him over the phone Wednesday night.

“Kagabi po nag-usap kami ni Secretary Aguirre (Sec. Aguirre and I talked last night). He already apologized. He told me in not so many words that with all the reports na pumasok po sa kanya (he has been getting), he got confused. Na confused daw po sya sa mga reports na pumasok sa kanya (He said he got confused by the reports he had been receiving),” said the senator, quoting the Justice secretary, at the regular Kapihan sa Senado on Thursday.

“Humingi po ng paumanhin and he said that he would publicly clarify and apologize today at hinihintay ko pa rin po yung kanyang public clarification and apology (He already said sorry and that he would make a public clarification and apology today, and I am still waiting for those),” he said.

Aquino said he asked Aguirre to publicly clarify and apologize for insinuating that he was present in the May 2 meeting in Marawi City with some opposition members — Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano, and certain families and local leaders in the area.

Weeks after the supposed meeting, the Maute group attacked Marawi City that prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to place the entire Mindanao under martial law last May 23.

But Aquino has already denied being part of such a meeting as he was in Manila and even attended the session of the Senate on May 2.

The senator said it was the “height of irresponsibility” for the Justice Secretary to make such an allegation.

Even his colleagues in the Senate, he said, were “upset” by Aguirre’s remark. IDL/rga

