DepEd: Manila has 3,000 excess teachers

There are too many home economics teachers in some junior high schools in Metro Manila and they can teach in senior high school (SHS), according to the Department of Education (DepEd).

A recent audit showed a surplus of these teachers, particularly in Manila, said Wilfredo Cabral, the city’s schools division superintendent and officer in charge of the DepEd’s Office of the Assistant Director for Metro Manila.

These teachers handling the subject in Grades 7 to 10 have the qualifications to teach in the SHS program, Cabral said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detail order

“Based on our computation right now, there are excess teachers for home economics and livelihood education in the junior high school, so they were issued a detail order to teach in SHS knowing that they are currently teaching the subject and have academic preparation for this subject,” he said.

For Manila alone, there were 2,000 to 3,000 excess teachers, Cabral said.

As of August last year, there were more than 64,500 teachers in the 780 public schools in the metropolis. These included more than 35,000 teachers in kinder and Grades 1 to 6; 28,291 in junior high school, and 1,079 in SHS.

There are more than 10,500 teachers in Manila, of which 4,746 are teaching in junior high school and 129 in SHS.