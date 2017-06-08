Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Duterte renews offer to Reds to surrender

/ 04:53 AM June 08, 2017

DAVAO CITY—President Duterte on Wednesday renewed his offer to  communist guerrillas to surrender and join the government as soldiers, even as he warned fighting with the Maoists could go on for another 50 years if their leaders would insist on dictating the terms of talks with the government.

In his visit to troops of the 602nd Infantry Brigade in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat, Mr. Duterte said his administration had been extending too much concession with the communists in a bid to end the nearly half-century of communist insurgency.

“The NPA (New People’s Army) has too much drama,” the President said. “I did what I had to do. But they all fouled it up. Now they’re the ones desperate for talks,” he added. —FRINSTON LIM

