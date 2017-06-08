Take down church attack video, social media told

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has asked social media companies, including Facebook, to remove a video showing terrorists smashing icons and burning a cathedral in besieged Marawi City, saying it may be used in an attempt to fan hatred and turn the conflict into a religious war.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, spokesperson for the AFP, said on Wednesday that the military had asked Facebook and other social media outfits to remove posts of the video.

“We have requested that this be pulled out because it may fan hatred, it may fan hate and it is intended by these militants to induce other Christian elements to fight against these armed elements or to sow hatred among Christians and Muslims,” Padilla said in a press briefing in Malacañang.

He appealed to netizens not to share the video, which shows Islamist gunmen ripping a picture of Pope Francis, toppling a crucifix and smashing and stomping on statues of Jesus, Virgin Mary and St. Joseph.

“Please do not spread this. Let us not buy into the plan of these terror groups to inflame the feelings of our other religions,” Padilla said.

Marawi Bishop Edwin de la Peña on Tuesday condemned the desecration of St. Mary’s Cathedral, saying the act of the gunmen was blasphemous and unacceptable.

Sen. Grace Poe on Wednesday called for sobriety, noting that the terrorists’ apparent motive in desecrating the cathedral was to anger Christians. —WITH REPORTS FROM CHRISTINE O. AVENDAÑO AND AP

