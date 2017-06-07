Aguirre denies saying Alonto, Lucman clans met with opposition lawmakers

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II clarified on Wednesday that he never made any allegation that administration critics met with the Lucman and Alonto clans in Mindanao before the Marawi attack.

“There was no intent on my part to implicate the Alonto and Lucman families in the crisis that Marawi City is currently facing,” Aguirre said in a statement. “Both families have never been and shall never be a part of any plot to destroy or cause harm to anybody or any property.”

“For the record, I did not say there was a meeting between the two families and some lawmakers prior to the Marawi seige. The said meeting never took place and no member of both families ever met with Senator Trillanes, Congressman Alejano and Ronald Llamas,” he added.

He was referring to Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano, and former Secretary Ronald Llamas, presidential adviser on political affairs during the administration of President Benigno Aquino III.

Aguirre said Sen. Bam Aquino, author of the GoNegostyo Law, was the guest of Gov. Soraya Alonto Adiong during the launching of the Lanao del Sur Negosyo Center last May 19 in Marawi.

“I was unfortunately misquoted by some reporters as having said so,” Aguirre said. “What I said was that there were reports that some opposition senators and leaders who went to Marawi to recruit local politicians and warlords to destabilize the Duterte administration. I never said that they were successful in recruiting any local politicians and warlords. To the Alonto and Lucman families, my sincere apologies for any confusion about this issue.” /atm

