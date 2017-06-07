Aguirre sees ouster plot vs Duterte linked to Marawi crisis

Is the crisis in Marawi only part of a destabilization plot against President Rodrigo Duterte?

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II believed that the destabilization plot is a possibility as he noted the coincidence that after Senators Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV and Antonio Trillanes IV, Representative Gary Alejano and Aquino Cabinet member Ronald Llamas met in Marawi, the crisis has started.

“Senator Bam Aquino went to Marawi on April 24, and April 28, and they stayed, they had a meeting at Lake View Resort Hotel on May 2. Present were Sen. Aquino, Ronald Llamas, Alejano, Trillanes and some clans doon sa Marawi. So, hindi ko malaman why after they went there, nagkagulo na after about two weeks,” Aguirre told reporters at a press conference.

Aguirre said a separate investigation will be conducted on the matter.

“I only received this information yesterday [Tuesday],” he said, adding that he will talk to his asset who was present at the meeting.

“This could be the spark that triggered the terroristic acts in Marawi,” he added.

Aguirre also showed the media a photo purporting to show the meeting that took place in Marawi. He, however, hid his phone after the media tried to capture the photo in his phone.

Aguirre added that those who attended the meeting brought money that could be part of the P52-million that the military found at a house used as a sniper’s nest by the Maute group. JE

