Alvarez wants casinos to get legislative franchises instead of Pagcor licenses

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez proposed on Wednesday amending the charter of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) to remove its regulatory functions over casinos which then be required to obtain legislative franchises instead.

Alvarez made this suggestion as three House of Representatives committees – on tourism, public order and safety, and games and amusement – conducted joint inquiry into the attack by Jessie Javier Carlos at Resorts World Manila that resulted in 38 fatalities, including the lone gunman.

Ilocos Norte Rep. Rudy Fariñas, the majority leader, said he had been instructed by Alvarez to draft a bill to amend the Pagcor charter, Republic Act 9487, and to repeal Presidential Decree 1869, which gave Pagcor the power to issue licenses and franchises to casinos and all games of chance.

“Under the leadership of Speaker, the instructions of Speaker to me is we will review Republic Act 9487 with the view of amending it and repealing altogether PD 1869,” Fariñas said.

“By a presidential decree, the power was delegated to Pagcor to have the sole authority to authority licenses and regulate gambling. That should not be allowed. That should only be a congressional grant of license,” Fariñas said.

In the House, its legislative franchises committee has jurisdiction over matters directly and principally relating to the grant, amendment, extension, or revocation of franchises.

The House held the hearing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, just across Resorts World Manila.

The hearing was chaired by the heads of the three committees: Parañaque Rep. Gus Tambunting (games and amusements), Leyte Rep. Lucy Torres Gomez (tourism), and Antipolo Rep. Romeo Acop (public order and safety).

During the casino attack last Friday midnight, the gunman barged into the casino carrying an M4 carbine and fired shots.

He went on to torch casino tables and steal P113.1-million worth of casino chips.

As security personnel went after him, Carlos holed himself up inside a hotel room in Resorts World, where he set fire to himself before shooting himself in the mouth.

The police has deemed the attack as a robbery instead of a terroristic act even though the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

Carlos, a former tax specialist at the Department of Finance, was dismissed by the Ombudsman for alleged ill-gotten wealth and now faces a forfeiture case before the Manila Regional Trial Court.

The police described him as a gambling addict who was banned from all casinos and was in deep debt before he carried out the attack.

His parents have apologized to the victims, calling their son a kind man but was addicted to gambling.

The police decried Resort World’s failure to implement its security plan, adding that there was only one security guard posted at the entrance for the graveyard shift at the time of the attack. /atm