AFP: Don’t share posts that may fan hate between Muslims, Christians

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday urged netizens to refrain from sharing on social media the propaganda videos of the Islamic State-inspired Maute Group.

AFP Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla issued the appeal after a video of militants smashing religious icons and burning St. Mary’s Cathedral in Marawi City circulated online.

“May I also appeal to our social media users and our netizens. There are videos circulating around regarding certain armed elements destroying a church,” Padilla told reporters in Malacañang during the Mindanao Hour.

“We have requested that this be pulled out because it may fan hatred, it may fan hate and it is intended by these militants to induce other Christian elements to fight against these armed elements or to sow hatred among Christians and Muslim,” he added.

The military official said the public should “not buy into the plan” of terrorists to sow hate among other religions.

“Please do not spread this. Let us not buy in into the plan of these terror groups to inflame the feelings of our other religions. This is not a religious war, this is a terror attack on the city of Marawi and we must be clear about it,” he said.

Amid the conflict in Marawi City, Padilla said Christians and Muslims have been helping each other.

“Right before us, in the last few days were clear examples of compassion, of help between Christians and Muslims, of assistance coming from all sectors. And we are very happy that these are coming out to debunk all these claims and attempts to make this a religious war,” he said.

He urged the media to highlight stories of cooperation despite the war with terrorist on the city.

“Many of our Muslim brothers are helping their Christian friends and many Christian friends are now helping their Muslim brothers in the same way that all these help have been coming along,” he said.

“These are the good stories and may we request the media to highlight more of these in order to prevent the attempts of this terrorist group to make this a religious war of sort which is not,” he added. JE

