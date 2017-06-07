Poe: Marawi plot video raises proof of Maute’s international terror ties

The video showing the Maute group plotting the Marawi City attack confirmed suspicions of its alleged links with foreign terrorists, Senator Grace Poe said on Wednesday.

Poe said they saw some pictures when security officials briefed them last May 29 about the martial law declaration in Mindanao but did not say if the video was among those presented to them.

A day after the briefing, Poe voted with 16 other senators in favor of President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of martial law in the southern region.

“Meron kaming mga nakita na mga pictures na ganun pero clearly kasi this is the first time I think that there’s rebellion na ganun katagal in a place na they (Maute group) were able to take over nga a government facility at saka they were basically able to paralize the city,” she said at a regular forum, Kapihan sa Manila Bay, in Malate Manila.

(We have seen pictures like those, but clearly, this is the first time I think that there is a case of rebellion that is taking so long in a place that the Maute group took over, including a government facility, and that they were able to paralyze the city)

“So it’s clearly warranted at least because you know parang (it’s just) the state has the right to defend itself and to assure the safety of its citizens.”

“If that’s the main goal of this temporary martial law, you say it’s temporary because its 60 days, so ok let’s assure the safety of our civilian brothers in Marawi,” said the senator.

Asked if the video would be enough basis to prove the terrorists’ plan to take over Mindanao, Poe answered in the affirmative.

“Yeah, of course it confirms our suspicion that there’s a connection between the international terrorist groups and the ones that are here,” she said.

The senator also noted the reported presence of 1,200 Islamic State fighters in the Philippines.

“So the government definitely needs to assure that they will not take over, that’s a no-brainer, but we should cooperate with other Asean neighbors to share intelligence…” she said.

Duterte placed the entire Mindanao under martial law last May 23 after the Maute group attacked and besieged Marawi City in Lanao del Sur.

And while she supports the martial law declaration, Poe insisted the need to tackle the issue in a joint session of Congress.

Poe was one of nine senators, who voted for a resolution calling for a joint session on martial law. But the Senate, voting 12-9, junked the measure. JPV

