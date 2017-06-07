Cop killed while rescuing abducted woman in Ecija

SAN ANTONIO, Nueva Ecija — A policeman was killed in an operation to rescue an abducted woman in Barangay (village) Buliran on Tuesday afternoon (June 6).

The suspected kidnapper, Aldy Mendez, was also killed in a gun battle with policemen, after he shot PO3 Marlon Francisco, a member of the Sta. Rosa police station, at about 1:30 p.m., said Senior Supt. Antonio Yarra, Nueva Ecija police director.

Mendez allegedly kidnapped Daiselyn Popes on May 16 after killing her partner Ricky Agustin in Sta. Rosa town, police said.

Policemen found her bound with metal chains wrapped around her neck and leg. She is being examined to determine if she was also sexually assaulted.

Francisco was brought to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.

Police said joint teams from San Antonio and Sta. Rosa, and the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Public Safety Company (PPSC) raided a nipa hut where Mendez had taken Popes. SFM