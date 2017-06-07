2 women nabbed in QC drug bust

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested two women in an entrapment operation on Monday that yielded an estimated P250,000 worth of illegal drugs.

In a report to Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, QCPD director, antidrug operatives of the Cubao police station arrested Francia Dizon Padayao, 54, and Margie Dasalla Daria, 48.

An informant told authorities that Daria sold drugs in the Cubao area.

Police said the sting was repeatedly delayed and moved from one fastfood restaurant to another beginning Saturday, as Daria kept canceling the transaction due to lack of supply.

Around 10:40 a.m. in Monday in a fastfood outlet on V. Luna corner Kalayaan Streets in Barangay (village) Malaya, authorities finally cornered her and Padayao, who reportedly yielded around 50 grams of “shabu” in a plastic sachet.

The suspects face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.