Recto, Sotto: SC can’t order Congress to hold joint session

(Updated, 11:29 a.m.) Can the Supreme Court (SC) compel Congress to deliberate on martial law in a joint session? Two Senate leaders don’t think so.

“I voted to convene in joint session, unfortunately we lost the vote. But I don’t think the Supreme Court can order us to convene,” Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto said in a text message on Wednesday.

“Better yet, the Supreme Court should decide on factual basis of martial law. It may include in its decision the need for congress to mandatorily convene,” Recto added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senator was reacting to the petitions filed at the SC, asking Congress to convene a joint session and deliberate on President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of martial law in the south.

READ: SC intervention on martial law sought

While supporting the martial law declaration, Recto voted with opposition senators who were pushing for a joint session. But the Senate, voting 12-9, junked the minority group’s bid for a joint session.

Like Recto, Senate Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III also doubts whether the high tribunal can order Congress to convene jointly when the Senate had already junked the proposal for a joint session.

“They are courting a constitutional crisis,” Sotto said in separate text message Tuesday night.

“How can Congress be compelled to convene jointly to decide on something that we have already decided on?” the Majority Leader added. IDL

READ: More petitioners to seek SC intervention on martial law deliberations