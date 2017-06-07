Lacson: Maute video shows need for martial law in Mindanao

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson disclosed on Wednesday that the video showing how the terrorist Maute group plotted the Marawi City siege was among the reasons why he is supporting the martial law declaration in the area.

“Since the AFP has already de-classified the confiscated video showing how Maute planned the Marawi City rebellion, I think I can now disclose that this video footage, among other disclosures in the security briefing made by top security officials of the Duterte administration during our executive caucus, is what made me decide to vote in favor of the martial law proclamation in Mindanao,” Lacson said in a text message to reporters. AFP is Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“Further, I conclude that our colleagues who still oppose the martial law proclamation either did not understand the gravity and seriousness of the security threat posed by the rebellion in the south, or they are simply opposed to anything that President (Rodrigo) Duterte does or acts on,” added the senator, who chairs the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lacson was reacting to the video footage obtained exclusively by The Associated Press (AP), which showed the Maute group planning the Marawi City attack. The identities of those present in the video, which included most wanted terrorist Isnilon Hapilon, were confirmed by AFP chief of staff, Gen. Eduardo Año.

READ: AP Exclusive: Video shows militants in Philippine siege plot

On May 29, security officials conducted a closed-door meeting with senators to brief on President Rodrigo Duterte’s martial law declaration in Mindanao last May 23.

A day after the briefing, 17 of 23 senators, including Lacson, voted in favor of a resolution, supporting the imposition of martial law in the entire Mindanao following skirmishes between government troops and the Islamic militants.

READ: 17 senators express support for Duterte’s martial law

He was also one of 12 senators who junked the resolution calling for a joint session of Congress on the martial law declaration. IDL

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.