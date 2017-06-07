Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Cops serving arrest warrant kill fleeing drug suspect in Ecija

/ 02:51 AM June 07, 2017

Cabanatuan City (Wikipedia maps)

CABANATUAN CITY — A 44-year-old man has been killed by policemen who were serving him an arrest warrant in this city.

Felicito Barcoma reportedly fired at policemen who stopped his vehicle to serve him an arrest warrant for a drug trafficking charge in Dalampang village at 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning (June 5).

Barcoma left the vehicle and ran towards the rice fields with policemen giving chase.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was killed in the ensuing firefight, said Supt. Ponciano Zafra, city police chief.

Forensic investigators recovered a hand gun, three plastic sachets and a black sock containing what may be shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride). His vehicle also contained six packs of suspected shabu.  SFM

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: anti-drug operations, Cabanatuan City, Cabanatuan City Police, Crime, death of a drug suspect, Drug trafficking, Felicito Barcoma, Illegal drugs, law enforcement, police operations, resisting arrest, shabu, Shootout, Supt. Ponciano Zafra, warrant of arrest
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved