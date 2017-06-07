Cops serving arrest warrant kill fleeing drug suspect in Ecija
CABANATUAN CITY — A 44-year-old man has been killed by policemen who were serving him an arrest warrant in this city.
Felicito Barcoma reportedly fired at policemen who stopped his vehicle to serve him an arrest warrant for a drug trafficking charge in Dalampang village at 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning (June 5).
Barcoma left the vehicle and ran towards the rice fields with policemen giving chase.
He was killed in the ensuing firefight, said Supt. Ponciano Zafra, city police chief.
Forensic investigators recovered a hand gun, three plastic sachets and a black sock containing what may be shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride). His vehicle also contained six packs of suspected shabu. SFM
