Palace: Is it better to sue China?

Defending President Duterte’s foreign policy, Malacañang on Tuesday asked Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio if it was really better to sue China over the South China Sea dispute.

“Is it really better to sue China?” asked presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella in defending Mr. Duterte’s policy on China.

Abella said Mr. Duterte was focused on protecting the country’s sovereignty and keeping the country and region “conflict-free” at the same time.

“The President sees those two objectives as complementary and in the best interests of our country,” Abella said in a press briefing in Malacañang.

Abella was reacting to Carpio’s claim that the Philippines would be reduced to subservience if it did not do something to stop Beijing’s continued island-building in the South China Sea.

Carpio, who was part of the team that won the Philippines’ case in the Permanent Court of Arbitration, said on Monday that the PCA’s ruling was not just a paper victory and should be utilized to defend Philippine claims.

But Abella said that while Mr. Duterte respected Carpio, he had opted to work with all claimants in the South China Sea instead of confronting them.

“The President and his Cabinet are working with the governments of all nations with legitimate interests in the South China Sea to ensure that our national interests are protected and the region remains a zone of peace,” he said.

Substantive progress

“Confrontation does not serve the interests of our country and that is why we are committed to a process of engagement and negotiation that will ensure that our rights are respected and protected well into the future,” he added.

He also said Mr. Duterte’s approach to China had borne fruit and brought “substantive progress” with the reduction of tension and increase in economic cooperation between the two countries.

Mr. Duterte’s visit to Beijing in October resulted in $24 billion in investment and credit pledges, plus the resumption of agricultural importation from the Philippines.

The Philippines and China have also set up a bilateral consultation mechanism for the maritime dispute, he added.

At the same time, Mr. Duterte pledged to bring up the arbitral ruling at the right time and had in fact told Chinese leaders of plans to drill for oil in the South China Sea.

Mr. Duterte has also chided critics of his China policy, apparently referring to former President Benigno Aquino III, for his inaction on the matter before Mr. Duterte assumed office.