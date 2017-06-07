Troops can do it sans rebs’ help–Alejano

Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano on Monday said the military and the police could end the Marawi City siege of the Maute group even without the help of the New People’s Army (NPA) and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF).

Alejano said enlisting the help of these rebel groups was not tantamount to forging peace and cooperation.

It would only show that the government is incapable of ending the crisis in Marawi, where government troops are battling local terrorists, Alejano said in a statement.

The opposition lawmaker, a former Marine officer, cited the lack of interoperability among the military, the MNLF and the communist rebels as well as the lack of trust in each other, which could affect combat operations.

“While the intention to help is welcome, bestowing complete trust on them would be problematic. The soldiers do not know each and every member of the NPA or the MNLF. They (soldiers) do not know who among them had previous connections with or are related to the Maute and the Abu Sayyaf,” Alejano said.

The lawmaker issued the statement in reaction to President Duterte’s announcement over the weekend that he had accepted the offer of MNLF chieftain Nur Misuari for 2,000 MNLF fighters to join the military against the Maute group in Marawi City.

