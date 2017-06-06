Farmer shoots son in Pangasinan

DAGUPAN CITY — A farmer shot and wounded his son in Alcala town in Pangasinan province.

George Fortes, 57, shot the right thigh of his drunk 29-year-old son, Fonacier George Fortes, at 7:45 p.m., Monday (June 5), in his house at Barangay (village) Pindangan Centro.

The farmer surrendered to the police after the shooting. The younger Fortes was treated at a hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

PO2 Ryan Diono, Alcala police investigator, said a frustrated parricide case had been filed against the older Fortes. SFM