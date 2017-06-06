At least 100 Maute terrorists still holed up in Marawi

At least 100 terrorists are still believed to be holed up in the besieged Marawi City, where the crisis has reached its 15th day, Gen. Eduardo Año, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief, said on Tuesday.

“Based dun sa report ng ground commander ko kaninang umaga, we are talking of about at least a hundred Maute-ISIS remaining dito sa Bangolo area,” he said in an interview over DZMM.

The AFP claims to have cleared 90 percent of Marawi City, with the remaining 10 percent remaiing as the stronghold of the Islamic State-linked Maute Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Itong tinatawag nating Bangolo area, ito yung parang commercial district nila na kung san nandun yung mga mararaming buildings,” Año said. “If you will notice from day 1 yung encounters natin dito nakakalat sa buong Marawi.”

“Habang dumadaan yung araw naiko-confine natin sila, paliit ng paliit at dumadami ang na-clear na area,” he added. “Hanggang sa dito na lang sila ngayon sa tinatawag nating Bangolo area na kung titingnan natin ay almost about 10 percent of the total area. But it has the most number of buildings.”

The AFP chief said they were still validating reports that one of the founding members of the Maute Group, Omar, had been killed in one of the airstrikes.

“Yang si Omar, meron tayong report na namatay sa isang pag-strike natin. Pero kelangan pa nating ma-validate mabuti,” he said.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte offered a P10-million bounty for Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, who is also believed to be the emir of the Islamic State in Southeast Asia.

A bounty for P5 million each was also offered for the two Maute brothers, Abduhallah and Omar.

Nearly 200 people have been killed in the ongoing siege, while thousands have been evacuated.

Duterte also declared martial law in the entire Mindanao to prevent the supposed expansion of Islamic State. /atm

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED VIDEO