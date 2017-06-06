Father of Maute brothers seized at Davao checkpoint – police

DAVAO CITY – Police and military here on Tuesday morning arrested the father of the Maute brothers, leaders of the terror group that has been fighting government troops in Marawi City since May 23.

Police said Cayamora Maute and his second wife Kongan Alfonso-Maute were apprehended in a Task Force Davao checkpoint in Sirawan, Toril District.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maute was onboard a Toyota Grandia van when stopped in a checkpoint.

Lt. Col. Nestor Mondia, detachment commander of the Task Force Davao, said Cayamora, who was wearing surgical mask and wrapped himself with malong, when apprehended, was on his way to Davao City from Cotabato City to seek medical help.

Mondia said Kongan was also inside the van and seated beside Cayamora.

Also apprehended were van driver Aljon Salazar Esmael, Bensarali Tingao and his wife Norjannah, daughter of the suspected Maute patriarch.

Recovered from the Mautes were several identification cards and P363,000 cash.

Esmael, the van driver, said he was hired by Tingao from Cotabato City. He said he fetched Tingao and Norjannah from the Hotel Filipino in Cotabato City.

Esmael said two other persons – who were later identified as Cayamora and Kongan – were fetched along the highway in Crossing Simuay, Sultan Kudarat. He said was told that they were going to Tagum City where Cayamora will seek medical treatment.

“When we reached Amas (in Kidapawan, North Cotabato), they said we were going to Davao,” Esmael said.

ADVERTISEMENT

From Kidapawan, one has to pass through Davao City en route to Tagum City in Davao del Norte.

“I really did not know they were Mautes. Had I known, I would have not agreed,” he said, adding that he has not been paid the P5,000 van rental.

The Maute patriarch will be detained at the Davao City Police Office pending the filing the charges of rebellion.

“The arrest of the patriarch of the Maute clan is a big blow to the Maute-ISIS terrorist group,” Brig. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, spokesperson of the Eastern Mindanao Command, said.

Chief Supt. Manuel Gaerlan, police regional director, said Cayamora admitted that he is the father of the Maute group leaders.

“The person confirmed his identity. He is Cayamora Maute,” he said.

Addressing his statement to the Maute brothers, Gaerlan said: “Alagaan nyo ang mga hostages and we will take care of your patriarch.”

Cayamora declined to answer questions from reporters. He just kept on flashing the peace sign./rga

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.