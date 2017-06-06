Aguirre wants another site for special court vs Maute
Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said he will ask the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision designating the Regional Trial Courts in Cagayan de Oro City as the special court to handle cases against the Maute terror group that attacked Marawi City.
READ: SC designates special courts to handle cases related to Marawi siege
“That [decision] is not ok with us because it is too near to Lanao and Marawi,” Aguirre said in a text message.
He said the Department of Justice (DOJ) will ask the high court for a reconsideration.
READ: DOJ seeks chief justice help for special court vs Maute terrorists
Aguirre specifically asked the high court that the special courts be in the Visayas or Luzon. JE/rga
