Aguirre wants another site for special court vs Maute

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said he will ask the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision designating the Regional Trial Courts in Cagayan de Oro City as the special court to handle cases against the Maute terror group that attacked Marawi City.

“That [decision] is not ok with us because it is too near to Lanao and Marawi,” Aguirre said in a text message.

He said the Department of Justice (DOJ) will ask the high court for a reconsideration.

Aguirre specifically asked the high court that the special courts be in the Visayas or Luzon. JE/rga

