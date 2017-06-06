Father of Maute brothers arrested in Davao City

DAVAO CITY – The police and military here have arrested the alleged father of the Maute brothers, Abdullah and Omar, leaders of the terror group that has been fighting government troops in Marawi City since May 23.

Police identified the man as Casamora Maute. He was arrested at a Task Force Davao checkpoint in Sirawan, Toril District.

Maute was aboard a Toyota Grandia van, with his wife, Farhana, when stopped in a checkpoint, according to . Lt. Col. Nestor Mondia, detachment commander of Task Force Davao

He said Casamora, who was wearing surgical mask when arrested, was on his way to Davao City from Cotabato City to seek medical help. /atm/rga