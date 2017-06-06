PNP: Lone, unarmed guard accosted casino gunman

The woman security guard at the second floor entrance of Resorts World Manila who first encountered gunman Jessie Javier Carlos was unarmed, alone and wearing the wrong uniform, a ranking official of the Philippine National Police said on Monday.

Senior Supt. Ildebrandi Usana, assistant chief of the Philippine National Police Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation Agencies (Sosia), said that the PNP had turned down the request of N.C. Lanting Security Specialist Agency for its guards at Resorts World to wear a special set of civilian uniforms.

The woman guard identified as Mary Grace Rayala was in civilian clothes and not in her regular security guard uniform when Carlos arrived around 12:15 a.m. on June 2.

“At the time, they were not allowed [to do that] so that is one of the security lapses or security violations,” Usana said.

He added that security guards in civilian attire were usually unarmed.

“The fact that they are wearing civilian attire, they should not be carrying firearms. It is only when they are wearing their security guard uniform that they should also carry their firearm,” Usana said.

According to him, Resorts World Manila security guards also work 12-hour shifts from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. but Rayala’s colleague reportedly took a mid-shift break so she was alone when the gunman arrived.

“The security at the entrance is critical because once you enter, anything goes,” Usana said.

Rayala tried to stop Carlos but backed off when he threatened her with his baby armalite, N.C. Lanting assistant manager Regine Orteza said in a report to the PNP-Sosia.

“She opted then to move back and made emergency calls to all posts through her issued radio, informing them that an armed man has entered,” she added.

Usana said there were 68 N.C. Lanting security guards deployed at the entrances, parking areas and perimeter of the hotel complex while the resort’s own security guarded the casino.

“[We’ll see] whether there were rules in security operations that were violated which may lead to either cancellation or revocation of license,” he added.

The PNP-Sosia yesterday summoned the guards who were on duty during the incident, including Rayala.

“We also invited others, including the operations manager of the security agency, and of course the Resorts World security management,” Usana said.

Another N.C. Lanting security guard who tried to stop the gunman was Edwin Ciriaco, who was in proper uniform and armed with a 9mm pistol.

“I [drew] my [gun] but I saw there were many people eating in a restaurant on the other side,” he said, adding: “[I thought] if I opened fire, [he] might shoot everyone he encountered. That was the only thing I was thinking of at that time.”