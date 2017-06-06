PH tourist trade will recover

The deadly incident at the Resorts World Manila casino in Pasay City has set back tourism in the country, especially since people come to the Philippines to play at our gaming tables.

But the country will recover as it has done so in the past.

Foreign tourists will start arriving as soon as we can assure them of their safety.

Peace and order, the centerpiece of this administration, will eventually lead to the country becoming a tiger economy.

Foreign investments and tourist arrivals result from a peaceful environment.

Now is the time to start showing sympathy and concern for our soldiers and policemen who are fighting the enemies of the republic.

We should do this collectively as citizens just like Ramon Ang, president and chief operating officer of the conglomerate San Miguel Corp.

He has pledged P2 million to the family of each soldier killed in action.

“The best way we can honor our fallen soldiers is to try and help their loved ones have a chance at a better future,” Ang said.

The citizenry should take a cue from Ang.

We make heroes of actors and sports personalities like Manny Pacquiao but we forget that our soldiers and policemen who are fighting for us are the bigger heroes.

A total of 118 containers loaded with smuggled rice have slipped through the Bureau of Customs, part of the 234 20-foot containers of smuggled rice, according to my sources within the bureau.

Each container has 500 sacks of rice.

How the shipment got past customs is a matter that should be investigated.

Meanwhile, there are around 200 containers of smuggled rice which are about to be unloaded at the Cebu Port, my sources said.

Retired Brig. Gen. Danny Lim has started cracking the whip at the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) where he has been appointed chair.

Lim asked, nay, forced an MMDA executive to resign amid allegations of corruption.

The MMDA official drove around in a Mercedes Benz sports car which he acquired while working at the agency.

“He drives a sports car while ordinary MMDA employees ride public transport,” Lim told this columnist.

A former officer of the elite Army Scout Ranger which is known for discipline, Lim’s marching order from President Digong is to cleanse the agency of corrupt officials and employees.

Solving Metro Manila’s traffic woes will come as a consequence of ridding the agency of corrupt members, according to the general who took part in coup attempts during the Cory Aquino administration.

I said goodbye yesterday to dwIZ, where my public service program, “Isumbong mo kay Tulfo,” aired from Monday to Friday. I am now with Radyo ng Bayan, 738 kHz on the AM radio band.

I had to leave IZ, a station which has helped me serve the oppressed and distressed for many years, so it would not get caught in the middle of my ongoing dispute with the Iglesia ni Cristo.