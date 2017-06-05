Imee Marcos backs Duterte’s martial law

Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos on Monday said she supports President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of a 60-day martial law in Mindanao.

In a chance interview at the Court of Appeals, Marcos said we should trust Duterte in making decisions in solving matters of national security.

“Tulad ng nakararami, nananalig tayo sa ating Presidente ‘pag matters of national security at sa nakikita natin sa mga video footage at kwento ng mga kapatid nating Muslim, talagang nanganganib ang kanilang buhay,” Marcos told reporters.

(Like most people, we trust the President when it comes to national security, and according to the video footage and the stories of our Muslim brothers, their lives are really in danger.)

“We need to help the President and the military in solving this threat,” she added as she asked for the public’s support for the government.

The Ilocos Norte Governor is the daughter of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos.

President Duterte said his martial law will be harsh like that of Mr. Marcos. JE

