AFP urges media not to use photos of Marawi destruction

MARAWI CITY — The military on Monday appealed to media not to release pictures and footage of the massive destruction here as it would be used by their enemies to recruit more fighters.

Major Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., chief of the military’s Western Mindanao Command, told reporters that the actual pictures might be used by Islamic State-inspired members of Maute and Abu Sayyaf to encourage people to fight as well ask support from their colleagues abroad.

“I would like to appeal to the media to be sensitive enough. Those scenes from inside will aggravate the situation. Please do not show it,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have an agreement not to show what’s inside. We don’t want the irony of war like in Aleppo. We don’t want this to happen but the ISIS-inspired group brought these menace here to us,” he said.

Galvez explained their enemies are expert in technologies by twisting facts, including social media.

“It will create a lot of condemnation on our part. What will happen is that they can recruit more foreign fighters,” he said.

The military official defended their airstrike, saying their enemies have been hiding in buildings in the village of Banggulo, the center of the fighting. SFM/rga

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.