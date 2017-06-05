Maute group use of civilians, mosques hampers military ops

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Monday said the presence of civilians and the Maute group’s tactic of using mosques as hiding places have prevented the military from “going all out.”

“Complications have been coming out,” AFP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla told Palace reporters.

“What we mean by this is the continued use of civilians, potential hostages that may still be in their hands, the use of places of worship, which prevents us from going all out, and other factors that complicate the battle because of its urban terrain,” he explained.

He said the presence of civilians is critical. He recalled how civilians continue to appear in the streets of Marawi while the military conducts rescue operations.

“There are houses that you might think were no longer occupied. The place is quiet but when we pass by people will come out with white flags,” he said, referring to earlier instructions to civilians to identify themselves using a white flag.

Padilla said they have been ordered to make sure that no civilian will be harmed.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said madrasahs and mosques are also being used by the terrorists.

Asked what will happen if they are forced to bomb mosques, Padilla said it is something that they would like to avoid.

He said the chief of staff has already ordered them to do everything that is needed to be done. JPV/rga

