Cebu cop relieved after failing to report brod’s ties to illegal drugs

CEBU CITY — A policeman was relieved from his post after he failed to report the alleged involvement of his his brother in the illegal drugs trade.

SPO2 Jeffrey Diola was transferred from the police station in Talisay City in southern Cebu to the Office of the Personnel Holding Admin Unit of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) in Cebu City.

Senior Supt. Eric Noble, CCPO director, ordered Diola’s relief after reading a news article in the Cebu Daily News about the arrest of Diola’s brother, Dennis and the latter’s common-law wife, Manilyn Arquillano, in a buy-bust operation last Saturday.

The police ranked Dennis, 48, and Arquillano, 22, 3rd and 6th on the list of high value targets in central Visayas.

Noble said Diola’s failure to inform the intelligence group about his brother’s involvement in the illegal drugs trade was considered an act unbecoming of a police official.

He said Diola would be subjected to an investigation.

Diola said he already warned Dennis to stop selling illegal drugs but his brother ignored him.

Dennis was allegedly a trusted aide of Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz, the number one drug lord in Central Visayas who was slain in Las Piñas City in June 2016.

He and Arquillano were arrested during a buy-bust operation in their house in Sitio Thana, Barangay Tisa in Cebu City on Saturday night.

Police seized P27,000 worth of shabu and a .38 revolver from the suspects. SFM/rga