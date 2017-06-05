Sotto, Honasan express need to address security problem

Senate Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III is urging President Rodrigo Duterte to convene the National Security Council (NSC) following the reported presence of 1,200 Islamic State (IS) terrorists in the country.

“I think it’s about time the President convene the National Security Council for a full assessment of the country’s situation,” Sotto said in a text message.

It was Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu who disclosed during an international forum on Sunday about the presence of the IS fighters in the Philippines.

“I was advised last night, 1,200 Isis (Islamic State in Iraq and Syria) in the Philippines, around 40 from Indonesia,” Ryamizard said.

Also sought for comment, Senator Gringo Honasan saw the need to immediately address the problem.

“Terrorism is obviously a global problem, which should be addressed consequently through close coordination, cooperation, exchange of information by the international community,” Honasan said in a separate text messages. JPV/rga