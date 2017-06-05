Sotto downplays House minority move to derail martial law declaration

“They are just ‘anti-Duterte,’” was how Senate Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III dismissed on Monday the opposition lawmakers’ bid to derail the martial law declaration in Mindanao.

In a petition filed before the Supreme Court, the independent minority bloc in the House of Representatives questioned the constitutionality of Proclamation No. 216 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte, imposing martial law and suspending the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus in Mindanao.

“Well, obviously now they are wrong. Even other Asian countries admit there are Daesh (terror) operatives in the Philippines,” Sotto said in a text message when sought for comment on the petition.”

“Anti-Duterte lang sila, it’s as simple as that,” the Senate majority leader added.

The Indonesian defense minister earlier disclosed that there are about 1,200 operatives of the Islamic State (IS) group in the Philippines, including foreigners of whom 40 are from Indonesia.

Duterte placed the entire Mindanao under martial law last May 23 after the ISIS-inspired Maute group besieged Marawi City in Lanao del Sur.

Sotto was among the 17 senators who backed Duterte’s martial law declaration in the southern region. JPV

